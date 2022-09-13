Herschel Walker to Newsmax: 'I'm Not Going to Washington to Make Money'

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker told Newsmax Tuesday that his recent surge in the polls can be attributed to “old time campaigning” and letting people know that he’s “not going to Washington to make money.”

“I attribute the shift to just getting out and meeting the people,” Walker said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Spicer & Co.” “Then the people listen to me because, you know, here in Atlanta a lot of the media is not my friend. So I'm doing old time campaigning, where I'm going and letting the people know what I stand for and what Sen. [Raphael] Warnock stands for.”

“I’m not going to go to Washington like Sen. Warnock has done and try to double my income,” the Peach State Republican continued. “I've been blessed through the Lord Jesus to make money, so I'm not going to Washington to make money.”

Since July, the Georgia Senate race has moved six points, with Walker taking a three-point lead over incumbent Warnock, a Democrat, in the most recent InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta poll.

When asked about government spending and inflation’s impact on the economy, Walker said it’s a “winning issue.”

“This economy is a winning issue because I think anyone with any type of sense, and I hate to say that people on the left don't have sense, but you know, you don't spend what you don't have, and that seems to be what the left has gotten good at,” he said.

On top of the financial anxiety people are feeling, they have to worry about personal safety and increased crime, Walker added.

“Crime is really going up,” the GOP Senate hopeful said. “Crime has really gotten terrible. And I'm running against a man that called our officers, our men and women in blue, thugs and bullies. I've asked him to apologize – man, [as] a pastor, he should know how to forgive.”

Walker said that Warnock and his supporters are “raising a lot of money” and “trying to buy these seats.”

“They're trying to buy these seats because they can't stand on the issues,” the NFL great said. “The guy I’m running against, he doesn't want to talk about the issues. He’d rather talk about what is happening in my personal life. Well, I've been redeemed. I've been forgiven.”

“I've moved on, but he doesn't know anything about forgiveness,” Walker continued. “All he wants to do is talk about the past. But he believes in these open borders, he believes in [being] soft on crime. He believes in things that are hurting Georgians and I think that is a problem.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!