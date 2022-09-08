Herschel Walker to Newsmax: Warnock Should Put 'Big Man Pants On' and Debate

Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker laid down a challenge on Newsmax on Thursday to Sen. Raphael Warner to "put your big man pants on and show up" for a debate on Oct. 14 in Savannah, Georgia.

"Show up because I'm ready to debate you any time," Walker, a former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner, said on Newsmax's "National Report," while rejecting claims by Warnock and the news media that he won't engage in a campaign debate.

"I've been saying that for weeks I've been ready to debate him, and you know they're raising a lot of money and telling a lot of lies, and I'm going to say they're telling bald-faced lies," Walker said. "I'm saying I want him to come to Savannah, Georgia, on October 14 and quit complaining."

Walker added that he's tired of Warnock "running away" and "hiding behind his Twitter account, hiding behind the news media saying that I don't want to debate him."

In the debate, Walker said, people will see the difference between him and Warnock, as the senator "represents" President Joe Biden while "I will represent Georgia."

Walker and Warnock are in a neck-and-neck race for Georgia's Senate seat, with Warnock just one point ahead of Walker in the polls, according to a RealClearPolitics average.

Walker, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, opened another attack on Warnock this week with a new advertisement, slamming him and Democrats for making comments on race.

In Walker's ad, he says that Warnock "believes America is a bad place full of racist people," but he does not agree.

"I believe we are a great country full of generous people," Walker said. "Warnock wants to divide us. I want to bring us together."

Walker told Newsmax Thursday that Biden is also a divider, as shown in his speech in Philadelphia a week ago.



"I'm running against Senator Warnock, who made a statement that America needs to apologize for whiteness," said Walker. "I believe that we've got to come together. We have a lot of good people in this country. We have a lot of good people in the state of Georgia and I'm about bringing people together.

"I remember the great saying, 'A house divided cannot stand.' And right now, it seems like this administration just wants to continue to divide and I don't believe in that. I believe that we have to come together to get things done."

