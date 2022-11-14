Herschel Walker to Newsmax: Focusing on Warnock's Record

Herschel Walker racked up impressive records as a college running back at Georgia and in the USFL and NFL, and now tells Newsmax he'll focus on his opponent's record in the runoff for U.S. Senate from Georgia.

The Republican Walker faces incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff after neither was able to garner 50% plus one vote in the November 8 general election.

"I'm not making that much adjustment to my message," Walker said Monday when asked by host Sean Spicer on "Spicer & Co.", noting that he'll keep talking about Warnock's "fitness to serve."

Walker pointed to Warnock's church, where he serves as pastor, the historic Ebenezer Baptist that has evicted needy people from apartments for owing back rent as little as $28.55, as reported by The Washington Free Beacon, while giving Warnock a housing allowance of $7,417 a month.

"He's evicted people that have mental illness, and there's been people that were killed in an apartment that he's represented," Walker said.

While this was happening back home, Warnock has "failed as a senator" while in Washington, Walker added.

"You see what policies that he's voted on," he said. "That's the reason we have the high inflation; that's reason we have crime in the street, this open border, me in women's sports. These are policies that he voted on."

Warnock's campaign already has spent over $100 million against him, he said, "which means he don't even know how to spend his money.

"But you want to spend your money?"

In less than two years in office Warnock has "got an F," Walker said. "He has failed Georgia. He's failed his country, because right now this country's in turmoil; everyone sees what's going on. We have a national security problem by them giving up our energy" by shifting from domestic production.

"We have a national security problem by having this open border," he added. "All this is at his watch while he's been in office less than two years, and I'm not sure if we can take six years of Sen. Warnock being in office."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!