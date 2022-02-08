Herschel Walker to Newsmax: Vote for What's Best, Not 'One Mindset'

Conservatives are people who like smaller government, school choice, and public safety; and people should vote for what's great for America, not just for "one mindset," football legend Herschel Walker, who is running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, tells Newsmax.

"If you don't like those things, I think you're in the wrong country," the Heisman Trophy-winner and Dallas Cowboys star, who is endorsed in the race by former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax's "Stinchfield."

Walker responded Monday night when asked about why he became a conservative. "Everyone wants to feel safe. What I've said many times, if I'm a conservative because of that, then [I'll] be a conservative," he said.

And, Walker added, "if they want to cancel me, to get me to quit running for this seat, why don't they fix things? Why don't they get in and start fixing them, because we've been fighting about them for years, and I'm tired of it, and I want the people out there to know the buck's going to stop here."

Liberals, however, are trying to push for the nation to have "one mindset, that the government has total control and that's not what we want," said Walker.

Walker is vying for the nomination to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who became the state's first Black senator after a special election last January.

His comments came after Stinchfield played a clip of a young Black man protesting a Warnock appearance and commenting that the senator was "talking and preaching about white supremacy and all these things that [have] no effect on Black people" when "killing, violence, drugs, inflation" are what are "really hurting Black people."

Walker thanked Stinchfield for playing the clip, telling him that with "cancel culture that young man would never be heard."

"What's so sad about this country right now is if someone that's got an opinion, if you disagree with the left, they're not putting you on television," said Walker. "They're not going to let you say what you want to say."

Walker said when he was growing up, he was in one of the first classes in Georgia where students started in first grade and finished through his senior year with both white and Black students.

"We started together, and you know, we love each other," he said. "We see each other as family, and one of the things that I learned from my parents — and God bless my father who has passed away with my mom still alive — that there's no color in right or wrong."

However there are "adults in the room that cancel some people out for things that they say when you should be a little bit above that," said Walker. "You should worry about the serious problem that's happening in this country and quit trying to make up things. What they're doing is a magician's trick. They want you worrying about the color of someone's skin or worrying about what someone says."

He called on viewers to visit his website and "put me in the Senate, and you will see someone who's going to fight, that's going to argue about a lot of things that's not right to this country."

Walker, meanwhile, acknowledged that Warnock and his team has "fight in them" but "they've never seen the one that can fight like Herschel Walker."

"The most important thing that I take to Washington is you say I was part of the team," said Walker. "I win championships. I built businesses. But you know what I learned? You can't do it by yourself. You got to have a team. You got to bring people together."

He added that some people are upset that he got Trump's endorsement, but the former president "has been a friend of mine for years. He's a great man, got a great family. I will stand behind him."

However, Walker said, Trump doesn't "run Georgia. I run Georgia."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also endorsed Walker, but the candidate told Newsmax that McConnell also doesn't run his state.

"They endorsed me because they know I'm the best man for the job," he said. "They know that I'm going to get out and fight, and that's what I'm going to do."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here