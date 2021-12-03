Rep. Hern to Newsmax: Biden Admin 'Doesn't Understand' Business Needs

The Biden administration "doesn't understand" that businesses need certainty and predictability, and proof of that notion is in reports that U.S. employment increased by only about half the projected amount for November, Rep. Kevin Hern said on Newsmax Friday.

"What the administration doesn't understand is how business works," the Oklahoma Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

"All the crazy spending, the tax changes that are being proposed on small businesses in America and job creators, they're just holding [them] back."

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department Friday, significantly lower than estimates that had ranged from as low as 306,000 jobs to as high as 800,000.

However, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%, the lowest since February 2020, from 4.6% in October.

Hern said businesses are facing a great deal of pushback from the government and the administration when it comes to putting people back to work.

"There are a lot of open jobs, but there's a lot of uncertainty," said Hern. "Then also, you've got people that are being paid more to stay at home, and so you have a combination [that's] not good for economic growth."

Meanwhile, Hern said he voted against the stopgap continuing resolution to fund the government through February, telling Newsmax that Congress will likely keep its same practices and won't pass appropriations bills if the measure passes.

"Democrats have all kinds of opportunities," said Hern. "They're fully in charge. I mean, it's one-party, one rule this year, and they could have put the appropriations bills together and created a budget. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not created a budget "in the three years I've been here," he said.

"We continue these cliff-hanging crises one after another, and bad things happen," Hern added. "The irony of all of this is that under the [resolution], with the Democrats at the House, Senate, and presidency, that says we're operating under [former] President Donald Trump's budget. That has got to be a concern to all the Democrats out there, but they continue this increasingly insane way of spending trillions of dollars."

The lawmaker also talked about a pending lawsuit in Oklahoma over the federal mandate requiring members of the National Guard to have COVID-19 vaccinations.

"If you look at the real gist of the lawsuit, it's really about the 10th amendment," said Hern. "It's about protecting the rights of the states and the ability for the governors to be the commander in chief of the National Guard."

