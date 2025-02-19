WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Hern to Newsmax: One 'Big Beautiful Bill,' Use DOGE Cuts

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 07:02 PM EST

House Republican Policy Chair Kevin Hern, R-Okla., said Wednesday on Newsmax that he wants to codify spending cuts from DOGE savings through "one big, beautiful bill" to ensure efficient implementation.

Rep. Hern emphasized the need to formalize federal spending cuts from the DOGE savings through comprehensive legislation, stating that doing so would keep more money in Americans' pockets while reducing government expenditures.

"Well, the way it would work is that we're in the appropriations seasons now," Hern said in an interview on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"So, you would send less money to these agencies, thereby less money would come to Washington, D.C., and the money you have would stay in your pockets."

Hern said that rather than dividing up the savings after cuts are made, his goal is to ensure the reductions are embedded in future spending plans.

"That's why, quite frankly, we want to get this one big, beautiful bill passed through the House and get the Senate. And we work together to get this done very efficiently and very effectively and quickly so that we can use the next budget reconciliation later this year to codify a lot of the things that they're [DOGE is] finding."

The push to codify DOGE spending reductions comes as Elon Musk reportedly plans to discuss a related proposal with former President Donald Trump.

According to Axios, Musk aims to save the government $2 trillion through budget cuts and has suggested using a portion of those savings to send American families rebate checks of $5,000 each.

