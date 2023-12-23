Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: UN Has Failed to Condemn Hamas

In a Saturday interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Tal Heinrich, spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed frustration with the United Nations' failure to hold Hamas accountable for their October 7th atrocities.

Heinrich criticized the lack of action from the U.N. Security Council, emphasizing the absence of resolutions condemning Hamas or calling for their unconditional surrender.

"The resolution that Israelis would expect the U.N. Security Council to pass is one that condemns Hamas and their October 7th atrocities and also calls for the unconditional surrender of this terrorist regime and that all hostages will immediately return home," she said.

Heinrich acknowledged the bias against Israel in the U.N., noting that in 2023, the “U.N. General Assembly passed 14 resolutions condemning Israel,” while countries like Venezuela, Pakistan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran faced “zero-to-one” resolutions combined. Heinrich called this discrepancy "ridiculous" and expressed gratitude for the United States' support during resolution negotiations.

Regarding criticisms from Hillary Clinton, who accused Netanyahu of prioritizing the elimination of Hamas over the release of hostages, Heinrich outlined Israel's dual objectives. "We have two clear goals for this war that Hamas has dragged us into on October 7th: one is to eliminate their terrorist regime, and the second is to bring back all hostages," she explained.

The spokesperson emphasized the interconnected nature of these goals, asserting that military pressure on Hamas played a pivotal role in securing the release of hostages. "If it wasn't for the military pressure that we have exerted so far on Hamas, they wouldn't have released the hostages," she stated.

Furthermore, Heinrich clarified Israel's position on a political solution, asserting that Hamas's desire for the "final solution" and rejection of a two-state solution make any talk of a political resolution premature. "Hamas must be gone. That's the first condition," Heinrich emphasized.

“The second goal is to bring back all hostages. Now, these two goals go hand in hand; they're not contradictory,” she said.





