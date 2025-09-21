Pete Hegseth: 'Charlie Kirk Was a True Believer'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the audience during the Charlie Kirk memorial service in Arizona on Sunday that Kirk's conservative political views were overshadowed by his belief in God.

"Charlie Kirk was a true believer," said Hegseth, "for the cause of freedom, for the power of young people. A belief in our republic and our founding principles in America First and Make America Great Again."

He said Kirk's acceptance of Christ is what really set him apart: "Only Christ is King, our Lord and Savior. Our sins are washed away by the blood of Jesus."

Hegseth pointed to the understanding that Christians "Fear God, and fear no man."

He said the cultural conflicts at play in America and around the world today can be condensed down to one thing that Kirk understood. "He realized like so many of us have that this is not a political war. It's not even a cultural war. It's a spiritual war. Faith and family first, there is a God, and as Charlie would say, it is not us. We're sinners saved only by grace in need of the gospel."

Hegseth told the audience, "You see, we always did need less government, but what Charlie understood and infused into his movement is we also needed a lot more God."

He closed his comments with: "Well done, good and faithful servant, Charlie. We'll take it from here. God bless."

