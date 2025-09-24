Heather Nauert to Newsmax: Trump 'Willing to Listen' on Ukraine

Heather Nauert, former spokesperson for the State Department, told Newsmax that President Donald Trump's recent reversal on Ukraine having to give up territory in order to end the ongoing war with Russia shows the president is "willing to listen."

Trump said on social media this week, after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and speaking before the United Nations General Assembly, that Ukraine could regain "the original borders from where this war started" if Europe and NATO provide enough support.

Trump had previously said that Ukraine would likely have to give up some of its territory to Russia in order to end the war, which began in 2022.

Nauert, in an interview with Newsmax's "Wake Up America," said that Trump "is absolutely right" to say Ukraine can win back all of its territory, adding that Trump's remarks show that he's "willing to listen to all sides of a story and he wants facts and information."

Nauert said, "So I think he was listening, learned more about what is actually happening on the ground, hearing the stories of children being kidnapped, children being forced to go to school underground in subway tunnels because there are rockets and drones and missile attacks every single day."

She continued, "I think all of that information appealed to the president," and noted that Trump was right to say Russian President Vladimir "Putin and Russia are in big economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act."

Nauert said, "Russia's economy is in tatters and the president sees that now," adding that Trump "also took the opportunity to call out the Europeans" by pushing for NATO to contribute more to Ukraine's war effort, "and rightfully so."

She also said that "if Europe is so concerned about Vladimir Putin potentially invading, which I think they're right to be concerned about, then they need to stop buying Russian oil and gas. And in fact, the United States can provide some of that oil and gas."

