Dr. Bob Lahita to Newsmax: COVID Causes 'Stickiness' in Bloodstream

Heart disease continues to be a leading killer in the world and COVID has only made it more prevalent, particularly with COVID long-haulers even with mild symptoms, according to Dr. Bob Lahita on Newsmax.

"We used to think the Delta variant that only produced that kind of long-haul syndrome, but now we know better," Lahita told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," talking about long-haul COVID, which is "when you continue with symptoms three months after your infection.

"We know that certain people infected with the Omicron variant, which is fairly mild, some of those people go on to develop vascular disease. That means blood vessels that get hardened and that get inflamed."

Ultimately, maintaining health and living a long life boils down to keeping your heart in good condition with your diet and exercise, according to Lahita, who is author of the book "Immunity Strong: Boost Your Natural Healing Power and Live to 100."

"We know that for all viruses, including the flu, there's a higher incidence of heart disease," Lahita told host Rob Schmitt.

"You are six times more likely to drop dead from a heart attack if you have COVID," he added.

The COVID infection effectively gums up the blood and inflames the arteries, leading to cardiovascular difficulties.

"You have these micro clots which affect the circulation because there's increased stickiness," he said. "That results in clots that clog up the arteries and the circulation that surrounds the heart."

So all of that can be seen in the symptoms of "brain fog," and lead to "heart attacks and even sudden death in some instances."

