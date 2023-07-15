Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Hearing to Show Biden Money Trail

Speculating to Newsmax about the House Oversight Committee's hearing for Wednesday, committee member Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said he expects the GOP-led panel, along with testimonies from two IRS whistleblowers, will expose all the avenues of President Joe Biden's money trail for the court of public opinion.

"We're going to see the trail of the money and where it goes," Burchett told "America Right Now."

"We know that they set up over 20, probably 21, LLCs and different bank accounts that this family has gotten. We're going to see that the IRS coerced" Gary Shapley, a 14-year IRS veteran, and "Witness X."

Burchett continued, "We're going to start naming some names, and we're going to put it in the court of public opinion because the Justice Department — again, it's gutless — won't do anything about it. And Congress is, frankly, gutless for not doing anything to the Justice Department."

The hearing will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. EDT and will be available for livestreaming.

