Trump Trolls Biden, Critics for Border 'Conspiracy to Overthrow' US

Trolling Democrats who have called him a "threat to democracy," former President Donald Trump pointed out the hypocrisy of President Joe Biden's supporters, anti-Trump forces, and the open border policies foisting violent crime and illegal immigration on the American people.

"Every day Joe Biden is giving aid and comfort to foreign enemies of the United States; Biden's conduct on the border is, by any definition, a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America," Trump told a Greensboro, North Carolina, campaign rally Saturday afternoon that aired in part on Newsmax, calling Biden and the "fascists" who surround him the true "danger to democracy."

"Biden and his accomplices want to collapse the American system, nullify the will of the actual American voters, and establish a new base of power that gives them control for generations."

Trump is making a later campaign stop in Richmond, Virginia, in a longer speech that airs live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

Earlier he was addressing the hunters and potential outdoors lovers of North Carolina.

"I like hunting, too, but a different kind of hunting," Trump joked. "We like hunting for votes. We want to hunt for votes, because we've got to win this election!"

It is all about telling Biden Trump's former trademark phrase from his hit show "The Apprentice": "You're fired."

"It's very important," Trump said in the part of the speech that aired live on Newsmax. "We need each and every one of you to get the patriots from your family, your friends, everybody, get them out. And turn them out to vote in record numbers because we have to show what's happening on Nov. 5.

"That's when we have to get the worst president in the history of our country the hell out of office — the worst, the most corrupt. With your help, we will win big on Super Tuesday. And this November, North Carolina is going to tell Crooked Joe Biden, 'Joe, you're fired. Get out of here! Get out! Get out. You're fired, Joe. Did a horrible job. You have done the worst job of any president in history. Get the hell out."

Trump denounced the open borders as the most egregious abuse of power on behalf of Biden as the "foreign armies Joe Biden has smuggled across our borders."

"Crooked Joe will not succeed with these plans, and he will not get away with these crimes," Trump continued. "He will be tried at the ballot box this November, and he will be judged and convicted by the American people."

The crime waves in Democrat-run sanctuary cities have turned those localities into dangerous, violent places where Americans no longer feel safe and have to pay for illegal migrants to destroy their communities, and Americans should "not let him turn the United States of America into a crime-filled, disease-ridden dumping field," Trump said.

"Not one more innocent American life should be lost to migrant crime," he said. "These are bad people."

Trump also continued his mocking of Biden's cognitive decline as proof he is an "incompetent" president.

"He can't campaign; he can't speak; he can't walk; he looks like hell," Trump said.

Trump also warned the "threat to democracy" is coming through the weaponization of justice from the very "anti-democratic" actions of "thugs" and "bullies" in the Biden Justice Department.

But there is a silver lining, Trump said.

"Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists, and fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor," he said.

"I stand before you today not only as your past — and hopefully future — president, but as a proud political dissident and as a public enemy of a rogue regime."

