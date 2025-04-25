Michael Savage to Newsmax: Schumer Should Stand With Jews, Not Harvard

Michael Savage, host of "Savage Nation," on Friday ridiculed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the highest-ranking Jewish lawmaker in the U.S., for supporting Harvard's lawsuit against the Trump administration for freezing $2.2 billion in federal research funding.

"I'm standing with fellow Jewish @SenateDems to demand Trump stop disgracefully weaponizing antisemitism to attack universities," Schumer wrote Thursday in a post on X. "He's failing to address the real problem of antisemitism — instead using this crisis as a pretext to attack those who disagree."

The Trump administration accused Harvard of not complying to demands to stem the tide of campus antisemitism. Harvard, like many U.S. higher education institutions, has been roiled by antisemitic protests following Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel's military response in the Gaza Strip.

"Schumer supporting Harvard's antisemitism would be like Al Sharpton supporting a Department of Ku Klux Klan studies at Mississippi State, or gays for Hamas or chickens for KFC," Savage told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "You would expect a prominent member of the Jewish community, if you can call him that, Charles Schumer to stand with Jewish people who are being persecuted at Harvard by Hamas terrorists, front groups for the Muslim Brotherhood, etc.

"Instead, he takes their side because there have always been people like him through the history of all peoples, including the Jewish people. I wouldn't call him a renegade. That would be glorifying him. He's not a renegade. He's the opposite of a renegade. He's not a warrior. He's the opposite of a warrior. He's an appeaser."

Savage reluctantly brought up the Holocaust – "but how else can we do it?" – and likened Schumer to Kapos, Jews who helped the Nazis in the concentration camps.

"A seminal moment in German Jewish history, the Holocaust," Savage said. "There were Jewish lawyers and others who worked for the Nazis in the concentration camps, literally beating the inmates with clubs to make them do what the Nazis wanted them to do. … They did it to keep themselves alive one more day, just as Schumer is trying to keep himself relevant for one more day. Because, as you as we all know, his heels are being bitten by [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] and people even more flaming leftist than him in the Democrat machine."

