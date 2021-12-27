Rep. Hartzler to Newsmax: Dems' Policies Will Keep Inflation Growing

Inflation will continue to grow until Democrat leaders understand what people are going through and until they stop the "spending binge that they are pushing through Congress," Rep. Vicky Hartzler said Monday on Newsmax.

"They continue to want to spend more and think that that is going to solve inflation, and as we know, inflation is taxation and inflation has gone up every month of the Biden presidency," the Missouri Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "People are paying more for items and yet they are receiving less wages."

However, Democrats will continue to try to pass the Build Back Better bill, and they'll twist holdout West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin's arm until it happens, said Hartzler.

Inflation will keep growing, she added, until "we quit spending money that we don't have, and the supply chain issue is addressed."

"What we have now is that the government just continues to pump out more and more money into the system," but there are fewer goods because "the government is incentivizing people to stay home and to not work," said Hartzler.

"That's why I'm fighting to stop this excessive spending to force us to live within our means like American families do," said Hartzler. "I've been supportive of the balanced budget amendment because of that."

She also said she attributes inflation to the policies under President Joe Biden, not just the pandemic, and insisted there was "hardly any inflation" under former President Donald Trump.

"Biden has come in and he passed this massive spending bill last April when we still had a trillion dollars left of money that hadn't even gone out from former COVID packages," said Hartzler. "Yet, they spent almost $2 trillion more."

Further, the infrastructure bill that was passed only allowed 10% for roads and bridges, the congresswoman said.

"Now they're doubling down and want to spend another $5 trillion on the 'build back broke' that they're pushing," Hartzler added.

Meanwhile, 23 Democrats have announced their retirements, and Hartzler said that means Republicans will take back the House and Senate in the 2022 elections.

"We're going to stop this trainwreck and save America from this socialist agenda that the Bidens are imposing on us and [we will] preserve America's greatness," she insisted.

