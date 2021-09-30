Rep. Hartzler to Newsmax: Hearings Made it 'Apparent' That Biden Lied on Troops

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, one of the members of the House Armed Services Committee questioning Pentagon leaders during their hearing on Afghanistan, said the main takeaway from the sessions was that President Joe Biden lied when he claimed his military leaders hadn't advised him to keep a minimum of 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.

"It became apparent that he lied," the Missouri Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"It also became very apparent that leaving Bagram Airbase was s a result of this decision to go down to 650 troops that the White House and the State Department made, so that's why the Defense Department moved those 650 soldiers to the embassy and to Kabul."

Because of that, the prison at Bagram was closed, allowing more than 5,000 terrorists to be released into the country, said Hartzler.

She told Newsmax that she tried to get answers from Secretary of State Lloyd Austin on whether one of those prisoners was the suicide bomber behind the deaths at the Kabul airport, where 13 American service members and hundreds of Afghan civilians were killed, but he demurred and said he'd have to get back with her on the record with that information.

"That was very disturbing," Hartzler said.

Meanwhile, she said she doesn't know the reasons behind an Aug. 29 drone strike that killed 10 civilians, including 7 children, but "when you take all of your soldiers and your intelligence agencies out of the country before the American citizens, you're going to have miscues."

"You don't have people there on the ground, giving you that good intelligence," Hartzler continued. "That was part of this botched operation and that President Biden ordered the pulling out of all of our troops before the American citizens is unbelievable. We still have American citizens trapped there. We still have the interpreters that helped us, the special immigrant visa applicants that are left there. It is just a travesty."

The congresswoman also asked Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about the phone calls between himself and his Chinese counterpart, telling him he'd call him if there was an imminent military strike.

"He admitted and said, well sure, I told him that," said Hartzler. "Because of that, I told him he should resign because, in my mind, that is against the best interests of America. You could even argue it's treason. China is our number one adversary and to think that he did that was just reprehensible."