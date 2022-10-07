Body Language Expert to Newsmax: Trump 'Confident,' Biden in Decline

Body language expert Greg Hartley told Newsmax Friday that videos of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden tell two different tales: one of confidence and another of a decline.

"The only good thing about these guys staying around until the only thing older than them is paintings is that we get to watch them forever," Hartley said during "Eric Bolling The Balance" Friday. "We've been watching Joe Biden for decades, so we know that's not the Joe Biden of yesterday. We know he was more boisterous. He moved his body more. His arms are hanging down. People who age use their shoulders less."

While Hartley said that Biden is now just a "shadow" of who he used to be, Trump appearing at a recent rally was "confident" among a crowd of supporters, catching a hat and marker to sign it with for a supporter and then throwing it back.

"I think what we see is that he's confident, and it's a victory," he said. "He's in front of his supporters. He caught something. It looked good. It looked like his timing was everything. But this is not a young man, and his timing is everything. And he is catching everything and doing what he should."

According to the biography on his website, Hartley has worked as an interrogator and language support for U.S. Army Special Forces during operation Desert Storm and has written 10 books on body language and human behavior.

Since leaving the service, Hartley has worked as a business improvement executive and general manager in the private sector. He now works on finding weaknesses in businesses while preventing deception in the process.

Hartley said that the country would be in a different place today if the Biden of the past were president now.

"He's certainly not the guy he was 20 years ago, 30 years ago, 40 years ago," he said. "If he were that guy, [we would have] been [in] a different place than we are today."

