Rep. Harshbarger to Newsmax: Employers Compete With Feds to Get Workers

The nation's labor shortages are contributing to the disruptions in the supply chain, but employers have to "compete with the federal government" when it comes to attracting workers and the Biden administration is downplaying the problem, Rep. Diana Harshbarger said on Newsmax Thursday.

"If you can't get people to work, they can't drive the trucks, can't unload the cargo ships. They can't unload the containers that are sitting on the ports," the Tennessee Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"They want to say that it's just an inconvenience when you go to the grocery store, and you can't get what you need. That's a problem and they don't want to magnify that, by any means."

The mounting shortages mean "we're not going to have Christmas, evidently, according to them. They're getting us warmed up for that if it happens," she continued. "In Tennessee, we see what's happened with gas prices. We see what happens with things when we try to get so much at the grocery stores; there's a limit on it. It's one big snowball effect."

And, she said, the attitude that Americans should just deal with the shortages, given all they've been through with the pandemic, is "not acceptable," said Harshbarger.

"Are you kidding me?" she said. "There wouldn't be such bad disruptions if we had people to work...inflation is out of control. Inflation is taxation. That's the bottom line, and we have to let Americans understand that that's what it is."

It's also deceptive for the Biden administration to tell Americans that if they make less than $400,000 a year, tax hikes that are being sought won't affect them, Harshbarger said.

"That is not the truth," she said. "They're very deceptive in the way they push anything."

The administration is also trying to sell the spending bill to the American people, by telling them that the measure costs much less than it does.

"They think the American people have no common sense and that is not true," she said. "These people understand the $3.5 trillion is really $5.5 trillion and the $1.2 trillion in infrastructure is really more than that ... it's a farce. They can't keep up with what they tell the American people from one day to the next."

The congresswoman has introduced the "Natural Immunity is Real" act in the House, which if passed would require federal agencies to acknowledge natural immunity to COVID-19 when issuing any rules or regulations aimed at protecting people from the disease.

"The one thing that we're not getting from the White House is the truth, that there are peer-reviewed studies that show that natural immunity is just as good, if not better than two doses of the vaccine," she said. "Why not accept that? I'm not for the mandate whatsoever. But for God's sake, you accept what is true, and that is we want these federal agencies to accept natural immunity as part of the process."

Otherwise, vaccine mandates will mean there will be millions of people out of the nation's workforce at a time when there are already labor shortages, Harshbarger said.

"What about those people who cannot take it?" she said. "What about those people who have religious exceptions? You know, they accept natural immunity for things like measles or chickenpox and their science behind that and their science behind this, but they refused to accept this."

