Rep. Harshbarger to Newsmax: PBS Lobs 'Softball Questions' to Biden

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday that it was no surprise President Joe Biden gave a one-on-one interview with Judy Woodruff of PBS.

In the interview, Biden blamed classified documents being found at his home and former office on former staffers who packed up his old offices.

"No, it's no coincidence. Everything that's thrown to him, except from Republicans, are softball questions," Harshbarger said on "John Bachman Now."

"He's always got that answer, that go-to answer, with the blame for somebody else. 'It wasn't my fault that you found documents in my house, or in my, the Penn Biden Center.' It's not his fault. Just as the economy is not his fault. Just like allowing the Chinese balloon to float across our country is not his fault. It never stops."

Biden told Woodruff that classified documents found at his home and a former office were "stray papers" from 1974.

"The law is the law. We don't need any more laws. Why don't we just enforce the laws on the books," Harshbarger told Bachman. "It was wrong, and what is he doing with them from '74, 2014? When he was a senator, he absolutely had no authority. Even when he was vice president, he had no authority.

"And they want to unload on [former] President [Donald] Trump when he has the authority to declassify documents. You're not going to see anybody be hard on him [Biden]. It's going to be when they do these hearings and they hold him accountable. There is no accountability in this administration."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!