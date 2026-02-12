Niska to Newsmax: Minnesota Must Enforce Immigration Law

Minnesota State Rep. Harry Niska said the federal government must continue enforcing immigration laws in Minneapolis and across the country, pushing back on comments by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey regarding a drawdown of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" on Thursday, Niska, a Republican, said no state or city should act as though it can opt out of federal immigration enforcement.

"Well, I mean, it's going to be so important that the federal government continues to enforce the law, and do it smart, and make sure that no place like Minnesota can just be an island of nullification of federal law," Niska said.

"That's not the rule of law. We need to uphold the law, including federal immigration law."

Frey on Thursday addressed the drawdown of ICE operations in Minneapolis, commenting on a reduction in visible enforcement activity.

"They thought they could break us, but a love for our neighbors and a resolve to endure can outlast an occupation. These patriots of Minneapolis are showing that it's not just about resistance — standing with our neighbors is deeply American," he said in a post on X.

"This operation has been catastrophic for our neighbors and businesses, and now it's time for a great comeback.

"We will show the same commitment to our immigrant residents and endurance in this reopening, and I'm hopeful the whole country will stand with us as we move forward," he added.

While the mayor has defended the city's approach to public safety and community trust, Niska argued that local positions should not interfere with federal authority.

Niska framed the issue as one of constitutional order, emphasizing that immigration enforcement falls under federal jurisdiction. He said allowing jurisdictions to effectively disregard federal statutes would undermine the broader legal system.

"The rule of law" requires consistent application, Niska said, adding that federal authorities must enforce immigration statutes "smart" and strategically, but without retreating from their responsibilities.

The debate reflects broader national tensions over immigration policy and the role of so-called sanctuary cities, where local officials may limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Supporters of such policies argue they strengthen trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement. Critics contend they obstruct federal enforcement and create legal conflicts.

Minnesota has seen ongoing debate in recent years over public safety, immigration policy, and the balance of power between state and federal governments. Minneapolis, in particular, has been at the center of policy discussions on policing and immigration enforcement.

Niska did not outline specific legislative proposals during his television appearance but made clear he believes federal immigration laws must be applied uniformly across states.

"The federal government continues to enforce the law," he said, reiterating that no locality should function as an "island" exempt from national statutes.

White House border czar Tom Homan said on Thursday that President Donald Trump had agreed to end his unprecedented and hotly protested deportation surge in Minnesota, with many immigration enforcement agents set to return to their home states over the next week.

