Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Trump 'Ready to Negotiate' With Zelenskyy

Deputy White House press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump "will always be ready to negotiate" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy despite their confrontation in the Oval Office last week.

Zelenskyy traveled to the White House last week to meet with Trump in the Oval Office, where they were set to sign a deal that would have created a U.S.-controlled fund that drew revenue from Ukraine's natural resources as compensation for the aid the U.S. provided to help Ukraine fight the ongoing invasion by Russia.

Fields said on "National Report" that "we were ready to sign that deal on Friday and then Zelenskyy came to the White House with different plans. I'm glad he has now woken up and smelling the coffee and realizing that his behavior in the Oval Office was not becoming of a leader of this free world."

Fields continued, "We have to make sure we get back to diplomacy, which is exactly what President Trump is trying to achieve."

He added, "If Zelenskyy is ready for peace, President Trump will always be ready to sign that deal. Zelenskyy just has to dig deep to understand exactly what is his end goal is. And if it is not peace, then President Trump is not ready to do business."

Fields said that the deal "would have tied the United States with Ukraine, which would have been a security guarantee in a way to make sure that the United States is investing in Ukraine."

He continued, "The American taxpayer would have got billions of dollars back from the billions we've already given to Ukraine over the last three years."

Fields claimed, "Unfortunately, Zelenskyy came to the White House with a very different plan. I think he's realizing it was a mistake to behave the way he did. President Trump will always be ready to negotiate when it comes to the word peace and we just got to see if Zelenskyy is ready for those negotiations. No news to preview yet, but we know exactly where President Trump stands."

