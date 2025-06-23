Harrison Fields to Newsmax: 'Protecting the Homeland' Trump's Priority

Deputy White House press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax that President Donald Trump is on the job when it comes to protecting Americans.

Fields told "National Report" on Monday, "Well, this is the president's No. 1 priority, which is protecting the homeland."

Fields said a coordinated effort is in place to keep the nation secure. "And [Trump], as well as our [Homeland Security] Secretary [Kristi] Noem, are making sure that every corner of these United States is protected, from Washington, D.C., to Portland, Oregon, to Miami, Florida."

Fields said threats from Iran to counter the U.S. military strikes on Saturday carry little weight when considering Iran is up against the United States. "You can rest assured that your community will be safe because this president, our secretary of Homeland Security and the entire Trump administration will make sure that America is safe because that is our commitment."

Fields said no one accepts the responsibility like Trump and Noem. "Our constitutional authority is to protect the homeland, and that's exactly what we'll do. And Kristi Noem this morning has been on the phone with many governors, many local authorities, state authorities," he said.

That coordination is important, Fields added, "to ensure that there is unity between the federal government, the state government and local government, to ensure the safety and security of every single American."

Trump's military strikes against Iran followed more than a week of Israel targeting Iranian leaders and nuclear weapon processing sites. Iran has threatened counterattacks in several different forms, including closing the critical Strait of Hormuz, which handles significant shipping of oil to world markets.

Fields claimed Americans have little to be concerned about since the combined Israeli and U.S. attacks against Iran's nuclear program left it "obliterated."

World leaders have told Iran it should reopen political discussions with the U.S. and Israel, fearing that Iran's goal of destroying Israel may not have been impacted in the way its nuclear program has been damaged.

