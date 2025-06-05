Harrison Fields to Newsmax: 'Grandstanders' Won't Stop Tax Bill

Deputy White House press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Thursday that the Senate must pass the wide-ranging bill supporting President Donald Trump's domestic agenda and hit out at "grandstanders" in the GOP who are pushing against it.

The Senate is currently considering the Republican tax bill that narrowly passed the House last month. With Democrats expected to vote against the legislation, Republicans can only afford to lose three senators to pass the bill with a tie breaking vote by the vice president.

Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., have all come out against the bill, citing concerns about raising the national debt.

Fields said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that despite the opposition from members of the GOP, the White House remains optimistic that the bill will pass.

"The president is the dealmaker in chief," Fields said. "He knows how to get a deal done. He did it in his first term and he's going to do it again in his second term."

Fields added that Trump "understands who he's dealing with, and he's dealing with senators that are largely all in line with this bill."

He went on to hit out at "stragglers" in the Senate who refuse to back the bill as "a couple grandstanders that want to have their five seconds of fame right now, but they're going to get around to this bill because this is every promise that they, too, promise their voters in one big, beautiful bill."

Fields said the legislation "is everything the president promised on the campaign trail, and once this bill is signed, it will be another promise kept to the American people."

