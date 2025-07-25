Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Won't Rule Out Maxwell Commutation

Harrison Fields, White House principal deputy press secretary, suggested on Friday that the Trump administration won't rule out a pardon or commutation for Ghislaine Maxwell in exchange for any information she might provide the Justice Department on her late boyfriend, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"I don't want to get ahead of the Department of Justice, the White House counsel's office, or our pardons czar, Alice Johnson, about any forthcoming pardons," Fields told Friday's "Wake Up America." "We'll let the president lead on that."

Fields noted the DOJ sitting down with Maxwell amid the calls for transparency is a credit to Trump giving the Attorney General Pam Bondi the leash to pursue accountability however she sees fit.

"This goes to show you that for all the media out there trying to seek division in this administration between the president and the attorney general, the president is entrusting the Department of Justice to get to the bottom of this and look at the facts as it's been presented to them, and come up with a conclusion. And let's be transparent and let's hold people accountable. This is all we are doing."

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Maxwell and her attorney Thursday and will meet again Friday, as the House awaits the transcripts and roadmap on her testimony before moving Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on the next steps.

"When you have Todd Blanche going down to Tallahassee to speak with Ghislaine Maxwell, this goes to show the American people that we are taking this seriously," Fields told co-hosts Marc Lotter and Sharla McBride. "The American people truly understand we're not trying to engage in any form of cover up. We want to seek answers, give the American people answers.

"And this is what the president has tasked the Department of Justice and our attorney general to do, and we'll see where this leads. But this president is committed to transparency and accountability, and that work will continue."

