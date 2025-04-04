Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Trump Making 'Long Play' on Economy

Deputy Press Secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump's economic policies will soon lower prices despite "a bad day" for the stock market this week following his tariffs announcement.

The major U.S. indexes dropped by more than 3% during morning trading on Friday, the day after Trump announced wide-ranging tariffs on imports to the U.S., which was met with a 34% tariff on all U.S. imports to China, causing the Dow Jones Industrial Average to fall by more than 1,400 points and the Nasdaq to drop by 4.6%.

When asked on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" when Americans will start to see improvement in the economy, Fields said, "You're going to see it when you bring the corporate income tax down, you're going to see it when Americans are having more money in their pockets when we renew the Trump tax cuts, and you're going to continue to see it at the gas pump."

The deputy press secretary admitted that "yes, the stock market will have a bad day, but this is a long play" to improve the economy.

"We are looking at making sure that our manufacturing becomes dominant once again, that countries can invest here once again when we lower that corporate income tax," he continued.

"You're seeing grocery prices go down, but you're also seeing public safety rise. You're seeing the border secure. You are seeing the resurgence of the American spirit," Fields said, adding that "America is open for business" and companies are looking to spend their money in-country, noting that Apple announced in February a $500 billion investment in its U.S.-based teams and facilities.

"A business does not commit $500 billion like Apple did if they are not confident in the economic policies of the president of the United States," he said.

Fields also touted Trump's proposal to end taxes on tips and vowed that there will be "no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security. All of this will benefit the American public...We are the American government. We need to focus on our citizens first. And that's exactly what President Trump is doing."

