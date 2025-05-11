Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Activist Judges Must Stop

The upcoming Supreme Court case over President Donald Trump's push to end birthright citizenship is expected to also determine the rights of district courts to make rulings that dictate whether his orders should stand nationwide, and White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Sunday that the high court call will be "extremely important."

"You have district courts in Hawaii dictating what the entire nation should be doing," Fields said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "Why should a court in Hawaii have anything to do with what's going on in Maine? We need to end this once and for all."

He pointed out that in less than 150 days since Trump took office, there have been 37 nationwide injunctions, whereas under former President Barack Obama, there were only 12 such injunctions in eight years, and under former President George W. Bush, only six in his two terms.

"We have a situation where the Democrats are trying to take away the constitutional authority of the chief executive, running to the nearest liberal judge to completely hamstring not just the president of the United States, but the 77 million Americans that voted for his agenda," Fields added. "It's absolutely absurd."

The administration is "fully confident" that the Supreme Court will rule in its favor, and "that would be a great day for these United States of America," he said.

Fields also discussed reports that Trump is planning to raise some taxes for Americans earning $2.5 million or more a year, telling Newsmax that Trump is "always about Main Street" over Wall Street.

"If you look at his tariff policy, he's more focused on the blue collars than the white collars," he said. "There's no policy more evident than his tariff policy, which is bringing in historic levels of investment. You saw the massive trade agreement with the United Kingdom as well, in which the American worker, the American economy, is going to be the primary beneficiary."

Trump, he added, was "dealt a bad hand" on the economy by former President Joe Biden and is looking at doing everything possible, including deregulation, unleashing American energy, and looking at tax cuts.

The trade deal with the U.K. shows that Trump is a "dealmaker in chief," said Fields.

"You also should talk about the ethanol agreements that we have, which is directly impacting our farmers," he said. "Our farmers are so thrilled that this president, a pro-farmer, a pro-rancher president, was able to put forward an agreement that is going to directly benefit them and benefit the people of the United Kingdom. It was a historic agreement, one of many to come."

Fields also discussed Trump's work on the nation's air traffic control systems, telling Newsmax that the previous administration "was asleep at the wheel and that shouldn't be a surprise to anyone, especially when you had Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg in control."

With Trump working with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who is "committed to making sure that our transportation industry is the safest and most effective and the most efficient in the world," that will change, said Fields.

"There is no reason not to be confident in our great aviation space right now, but our president and our secretary of transportation are doing everything possible to make sure that we have safety and we have efficiency and we have the best innovation going into our aviation community," he said.

