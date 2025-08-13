Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Trump Wants Fix to D.C. Crime, Not End Home Rule

White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's efforts at reducing crime in the nation's capital is not an effort to end the District of Columbia's more than 50 years of self governance.

"Not at all," Fields told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "And the sad reality is, if D.C. [were] a state, it would actually have the highest crime rate out of any of the states. You've seen a breakdown in the leadership, total incompetence from a host of people here in the city that have allowed this city to kind of go downhill.

"If you look at polls, these aren't right-wing polls. This is the Washington Post polling D.C. residents. A vast majority of them do not feel safe. It's unexplainable why they've allowed that to happen. D.C. also is one of the most expensive cities to live in. If you're paying an average rent [of] about $2,300 [a month] and you're fearful about getting shot once you leave your apartment building, that's a problem.

"The president acknowledges that it's a problem. He wants to make sure that the people feel safe here and allow law enforcement to do their job."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced he will ask Congress to pass a crime bill related to D.C. and for a "long-term extension" of the federalization of the district's police force, a day after National Guard troops were deployed. Under the Home Rule Act of 1973, the president can oversee the police for up to 30 days, but any extension would need congressional approval or a legal amendment.

"We also have to point to the [Democrat-controlled] D.C. Council," Fields said. "We can do all the law enforcement in the world, but if the D.C. Council is making it very hard for judges to put criminals behind bars where they belong, we all have to be on the same page.

"So, we've got to make sure that the D.C. Council takes back some of their woke policies that are letting 16-year-olds get out of jail free if they murder someone or assault someone to a devastating point. So, we've got a lot of work to do in D.C., and the president is committed to doing it."

