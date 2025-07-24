WH Aide to Newsmax: CNN Shields Colleagues on Alleged Obama Coup

Harrison Fields, White House principal deputy press secretary, told Newsmax on Thursday that CNN was running interference when it made the decision to cut away from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's briefing on former President Barack Obama's alleged coup against incoming President Donald Trump.

"I think they're covering up for their colleagues, who are the same people that concocted this fake intelligence are now political and so-called experts on CNN," Fields said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"They are paid staff as contributors to continue to peddle the BS that they were doing for years in this government. They are crooked spies, and we have the good spies calling them out and holding them accountable. We all knew the truth. We knew Barack Obama's fingerprints were on this from the get-go.

"DNI Gabbard has the receipts in which the subject line of emails are telling fellow staff members that the president wants this to be done. That's a smoking gun," he said.

Gabbard said Wednesday that Obama will be the focus of an investigation by the Department of Justice regarding allegations that he was leading the effort to stage a Russia-connected coup against Trump shortly after the 2016 election.

Gabbard cited what she calls a fake intelligence assessment that she says was manufactured at Obama's direction.

"So now we have the Department of Justice, under the impeccable leadership of our attorney general, Pam Bondi," Fields said. "It's going to look over the evidence, the case that has been presented from our DNI, and come up with a conclusion.

"This is all a part of the president's mission to make sure that we bring transparency and accountability to a federal government that was engaged in one of the largest cover-ups, one of the largest coups, that we have ever seen. It's about time that we hold some people accountable. The American people want it, this president understands it, and he has the team to get it done."

Fields also discussed Trump's tiff with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who has been accused of playing politics over his refusal to cut interest rates.

"It's a joke to say that the Fed is independent now when they are choosing nothing but politics and a grudge against this president in their refusal to lower interest rates," he said. "Every single indicator is telling the so-called expert in Jerome Powell to lower interest rates.

"Look at jobs numbers, look at inflation numbers, look at the amount of investment that is pouring in as a result of the president's tariff policies and deregulation efforts. All the numbers are there for interest rates to lower immediately. The interest on our debt is also taking a hit.

"Look at the U.S. Treasury. It's being robbed. But even worse, the American people are suffering because of the inaction of our Fed chair.

"Jerome Powell doesn't have to worry about interest rates," Fields added. "He's a rich man. He doesn't even know the price of milk or the price of eggs or has to worry about the interest collecting on his credit card. But guess what? Average Americans do, and Jerome Powell's inaction is hurting them."

