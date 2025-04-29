Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Tariffs Will Bring Xi to Negotiating Table

White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's tariffs will bring Chinese President Xi Jinping to the negotiating table.

"President Trump understands this very well. He holds all the cards. China depends on us more than we depend on China. And it is a matter of national security that we balance this trading relationship," Fields told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"If you look at what they're doing with currency manipulation, dumping their product into our country, into other countries," Fields continued, "no one really wants to do business in China. President Trump understands this.

"President Xi understands this, which is why he's going to come to the table, because he has to work with this administration. It's in his best interest to work with President Trump on this. And President Trump is here to negotiate a good deal, as he always does," he said.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that as the Trump administration looks to cut a trade deal with China, the Chinese Communist Party is sending out its envoys across the world to dissuade countries from doing business with the United States.

