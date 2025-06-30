Harrison Fields to Newsmax: Big, Beautiful Bill Will Help Everyday Americans

Harrison Fields, the White House principal deputy press secretary told Newsmax Monday the "big, beautiful bill" will put more money in the pockets of everyday Americans.

"The naysayers said we wouldn't even get to the position we're in now, where the bill was able to go onto the floor for this vote-a-rama debate," Fields said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We are making tremendous progress. We thank the Republican senators that voted for this bill."

Fields said the average American will see $10,000 more in take home pay after the bill passes. By not passing legislation, taxes will increase 68%, Fields said.

"This bill is everything that the Republican Party led by this president has campaigned on," Fields said. "It's imperative that every Republican votes for this bill, and we feel confident that this bill will be on the president's desk by Friday."

Fields dismissed complaints from Democrats, saying they will oppose anything President Donald Trump does.

"The Democrats know this is good policy," Fields said. "These are tax cuts for the American people. If you want to look your constituents in the eyes and say, I would rather stick it to the president than give you tax relief, that is going to be a very tough message to deliver back home. This bill is everything that this president campaigned on."

Items in the bill that will be popular with voters include no taxes on tips, no taxes on overtime, no taxes on Social Security, and the $1.6 trillion in mandatory savings the bill will achieve, Fields said.

"We haven't been able to do such a monumental thing when it comes to stewarding the taxpayer dollars in over 30 years, and that's older than I am," Fields said. "The president could cure cancer, and the Democrats would not be happy. The Republican Party is standing in lockstep with this president to get this bill signed. "

Fields said the bill puts America first.

"This bill is going to help the American worker," Fields said. "It's going to help American industry. This bill is good policy. This is what the president campaigned on. And we are determined to get this bill signed, sealed and delivered. This is what the American people wanted. Seventy-seven million Americans voted for one big, beautiful bill when they elected President Trump. The president is committed to delivering on another promise he made to the American people."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com