Texas State Rep. to Newsmax: No Evidence for Paxton Impeachment

Texas Republican State Rep. Brian Harrison told Newsmax Monday that there was not ‘a single shred’ of evidence used when the Texas House voted to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton Saturday.

“There were 20 counts. A 20-count indictment was dropped literally on my desk with no warning. I had no idea this was coming up along with nothing more than a transcript from one single, solitary, hearing,” Harrison said during “The Chris Salcedo Show” Monday. “There was not, at any point in the impeachment proceeding, a single shred of anything that even closely approximated evidence.”

The State House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton, suspending him from duty and sending the matter to the State Senate for trial and possible removal from office, the Texas Tribune reported.

According to the report, 60 Republicans in the chamber voted to impeach Paxton, who is accused of misconduct including obstruction of justice, bribery, and dereliction of duty.

“Today is a very grim and difficult day for this House and for the state of Texas,” the Tribune reported Rep. David Spiller, a Republican committee member telling House members. “We have a duty and an obligation to protect the citizens of Texas from elected officials who abuse their office and their powers for personal gain,” Spiller said. “As a body, we should not be complicit in allowing that behavior.”

In his own statement to reporters following the vote, Paxton, who recently won his third term in office, said he was not given the chance to “present favorable evidence,” and called the move “violating the will of the voters.”

“The corrupt politicians in the Texas House are demonstrating that blind loyalty to Speaker Dade Phelan is more important than upholding their oath of office,” He said in the report, “They are showcasing their absolute contempt for the electoral process.”

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, joined Harrison on the broadcast and said he has been a friend of Paxton for more than 15 years, but any accusations against Paxton should be handled by the judiciary before the legislature takes any action.

“I think we should impeach the impeachment process itself because there were 20 counts, if I'm not mistaken, so there should have been 20 separate votes on each article of impeachment, and that didn't happen.” Fallon said. “It was an all or nothing [move] which made no sense to me whatsoever. There are two scenarios, either Ken Paxton is guilty of what he's been charged with or accused of, I should say, or he's not. And if he is, that's going to be determined by a judiciary process, and the legislature should stay in its lane and legislate. It was a was a rush to judgment.”

