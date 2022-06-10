Former Trump HHS Official Harrison to Newsmax: America 'Broke' Under Biden

Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, former chief of staff at the Department of Health and Human Services, told Newsmax on Friday that President Joe Biden and Democrats' trillions in spending on the first year of his administration is breaking the country financially.

''We're broke. We have a debt that's $30 trillion,'' Harrison, a Republican, said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''Every dollar they're spending right now in excess of what we have, is devaluing the dollar. It's a tax without being called a tax; it's hurting hardest the Americans who can least afford it.''

Prices of a wide variety of goods and services measured in the consumer price index increased by 1% in May, according to numbers released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics causing the inflation rate to jump to another 40-year high of 8.6% over the last year.

Among the largest contributors to the increase were the cost of shelter, airfares, and new and used motor vehicles.

Other areas showing an increase included medical care, home furnishings, recreation and apparel, according to the report.

The increase in the consumer price index is the largest 12-month jump reported since December 1981.

For example, Harrison said the Biden administration is using regulations to block importing baby formula from other countries amid a shortage in the U.S.

''The Biden administration at a minimum, exacerbated, but potentially caused a baby formula crisis that is causing thousands of children to potentially go without food,'' he said.

''Some have been hospitalized because of the hyper-regulatory nature of the Biden administration, which is denying parents the ability to even import safe, European baby formula, which they have an excess supply. As we speak, they're enforcing an import ban on the border of the United States of baby formula.''

And the Democrats are holding congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot in prime time to distract people from a variety of crises, he said.

The hearings are ''effectively a made-for-TV infomercial for the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections, trying to do everything they can to distract people from what I think are the real issues,'' Harrison said.

They include ''inflation, the border, the harms that Americans are feeling today. Because they know by no metric are Americans better off today than they were when Joe Biden took office, and the Democrats are going to do everything they can, including these politicized kangaroo courts, to try and remind, or not let people think, about that.''

