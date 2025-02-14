Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Vance Pointed Out Europe's Problems

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President J.D. Vance was correct in telling European leaders that “their problems come from within.”

Earlier in the day, Vance spoke to European officials at the Munich Security Conference and cautioned the member nations regarding their positions on free speech and illegal immigration. Harris said Vance accomplished his mission.

"J.D. did exactly what he needed to do. He needed to go over to Europe and point out that their emperor has no clothes on. In fact, their problems come from within. They have problems from outside as well. But a lot of their problems come from within,” Harris said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

The representative from Maryland’s 1st congressional district said to expect the liberal press and politicians to not respond favorably to Vance’s criticism. “And again, when you tell the leftists that simple truth, they react with scorn. They do here in the United States and I think they're going you're going to see that in the next few days in Europe,” Harris added.

