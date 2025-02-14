WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harris | vance | europe | speech

Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Vance Pointed Out Europe's Problems

By    |   Friday, 14 February 2025 10:09 PM EST

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President J.D. Vance was correct in telling European leaders that “their problems come from within.”

Earlier in the day, Vance spoke to European officials at the Munich Security Conference and cautioned the member nations regarding their positions on free speech and illegal immigration. Harris said Vance accomplished his mission.

"J.D. did exactly what he needed to do. He needed to go over to Europe and point out that their emperor has no clothes on. In fact, their problems come from within. They have problems from outside as well. But a lot of their problems come from within,” Harris said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

The representative from Maryland’s 1st congressional district said to expect the liberal press and politicians to not respond favorably to Vance’s criticism. “And again, when you tell the leftists that simple truth, they react with scorn. They do here in the United States and I think they're going you're going to see that in the next few days in Europe,” Harris added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Friday that Vice President J.D. Vance was correct in telling European leaders that "their problems come from within."
harris, vance, europe, speech
228
2025-09-14
Friday, 14 February 2025 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved