WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harris | trump | mark lotter | voters

Marc Lotter to Newsmax: Voters Know What to Expect From Trump

By    |   Saturday, 12 October 2024 01:35 PM EDT

How Vice President Kamala Harris will be as president is unknown, but voters know what to expect from former President Donald Trump, said Marc Lotter, chief communications officer for America First Policy, on Newsmax Saturday.

"I think this is the one fundamental difference in this election that we've never really experienced before: We actually have a challenger candidate with a record as president," Lotter said on "Wake Up America Weekend."

"Most of the time, either one candidate or both candidates are a hypothetical president. So I have to envision what it is going to be like with that person in the White House.

"In this case, you actually have one person with a record of being president. You don't have to wonder," he said.

"He doesn't have to prove that he can lower gas prices, grocery prices; seal the border; deal with the wars. He already did it.

"And it's Kamala Harris who's got to try to prove people that A, all the things that they've done over the last four years aren't her fault — when we know they are. And B, she's got a plan to fix it," Lotter said.

"That's why she's not winning, because she can't answer the simple question of 'how are you going to do it? And why haven't you done it yet?'"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
How Vice President Kamala Harris will be as president is unknown, but voters know what to expect from former President Donald Trump, said Marc Lotter, chief communications officer for America First Policy, on Newsmax Saturday.
harris, trump, mark lotter, voters
268
2024-35-12
Saturday, 12 October 2024 01:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved