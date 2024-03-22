×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harris | spending bill | house | senate

Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: $1.2T Spending Bill Rushed Amid Criticism

By    |   Friday, 22 March 2024 06:34 PM EDT

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., a longtime physician, criticized the rushed passage of a $1.2 trillion government funding bill on Newsmax Friday, saying, "It's just a little bit better than a massive omnibus bill, but just a little bit better."

The House voted 286-134 on Friday to pass the sweeping bill, sending it to the Senate just hours before the shutdown deadline, according to NBC News. The Senate then voted 78-18 to advance the bill procedurally, but all 100 senators will need to OK a final vote in order to pass the bill before the midnight deadline and prevent a government shutdown.

Harris emphasized his concerns about the bill's timing and content, stating, "Dropping it at 2:30 on Thursday morning and literally wanting to vote at 11 o'clock on Friday morning is ridiculous."

Harris highlighted the bill's extensive nature, which spans over 1,000 pages and includes more than 1,000 earmarks.

He expressed outrage on "The Chris Salcedo Show"over some of the earmarks. "Each one you have to go through, because, you know, the name might sound innocent. But what we found out was some of them were, you know, ones that had transgender festivals."

"You know, we're sending $400,000 for those kinds of things. Some of them were just atrocious," he added.

President Joe Biden has urged Congress to swiftly pass the bill, pledging to sign it into law. Despite criticism of the process, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., hailed the outcome as "a good result for the American people." He acknowledged that the process was imperfect but emphasized the importance of avoiding a government shutdown.

The bill, released early Thursday, allocates funding for various government departments, including Homeland Security, State, Labor, Defense, and Health and Human Services.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., a longtime physician, criticized the rushed passage of a $1.2 trillion government funding bill on Newsmax Friday, saying, "It's just a little bit better than a massive omnibus bill, but just a little bit better."
harris, spending bill, house, senate
340
2024-34-22
Friday, 22 March 2024 06:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved