Rep. Andy Harris to Newsmax: $1.2T Spending Bill Rushed Amid Criticism

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., a longtime physician, criticized the rushed passage of a $1.2 trillion government funding bill on Newsmax Friday, saying, "It's just a little bit better than a massive omnibus bill, but just a little bit better."

The House voted 286-134 on Friday to pass the sweeping bill, sending it to the Senate just hours before the shutdown deadline, according to NBC News. The Senate then voted 78-18 to advance the bill procedurally, but all 100 senators will need to OK a final vote in order to pass the bill before the midnight deadline and prevent a government shutdown.

Harris emphasized his concerns about the bill's timing and content, stating, "Dropping it at 2:30 on Thursday morning and literally wanting to vote at 11 o'clock on Friday morning is ridiculous."

Harris highlighted the bill's extensive nature, which spans over 1,000 pages and includes more than 1,000 earmarks.

He expressed outrage on "The Chris Salcedo Show"over some of the earmarks. "Each one you have to go through, because, you know, the name might sound innocent. But what we found out was some of them were, you know, ones that had transgender festivals."

"You know, we're sending $400,000 for those kinds of things. Some of them were just atrocious," he added.

President Joe Biden has urged Congress to swiftly pass the bill, pledging to sign it into law. Despite criticism of the process, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., hailed the outcome as "a good result for the American people." He acknowledged that the process was imperfect but emphasized the importance of avoiding a government shutdown.

The bill, released early Thursday, allocates funding for various government departments, including Homeland Security, State, Labor, Defense, and Health and Human Services.

