Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Dems Try to Hide Harris' Record of 'Failure'

By    |   Saturday, 27 July 2024 12:36 PM EDT

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, on Saturday expressed concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris’s record and the Democratic Party’s portrayal of her.

"Look, it's going to be wonderful to find out if she's actually cured cancer and solved world peace by the time we get to the DNC," Van Duyne said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

Democrats, she added, are "completely reimagining this woman who has failed time and time again; she's failing up."

Van Duyne also noted how Harris record shows a pattern of failure and accused the Democratic Party of being "desperate for votes, desperate for support," leading to an aggrandized portrayal of the Vice President.

Harris was the "most liberal senator" when in office, Van Duyne added.

"GovTrack has since deleted this, but they had defined her as the most liberal senator that they had," Van Duyne asserted.

Addressing Harris's policies during her time as California's Attorney General, Van Duyne accused the VP of advocating for defunding the police and releasing criminals from jail.

"Her policies when she was in California were to defund the police and let criminals out of jail. And now, all of a sudden, she's tough on crime," Van Duyne said.

Van Duyne said Harris must be held accountable for her record.

"She's got a record she's got to run on," she insisted. "The fact that they continue to try to create and recreate who she is, is going to be interesting by the time the DNC gets around," Van Duyne concluded.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, on Saturday expressed concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris's record and the Democratic Party's portrayal of her.
