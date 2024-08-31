WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Rulli to Newsmax: Harris' Grocery Control Proposal Reckless

By    |   Saturday, 31 August 2024 06:33 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris' grocery control proposal is "reckless to the point where they're going to hurt the average American, the blue-collar person that she claims to be the champion of," said Rep. Michael Rulli, R-Ohio.

"She's going to destroy these person's lives and how that's going to happen is if you price fix things like she is talking with this crazy rhetoric, what happens is Procter & Gamble — if it costs them $4.99 to have a bottle and she has the gall to say that you have to keep it at $4.99 for the four years of her administration — Procter & Gamble is going to use the free market to decide what's going on with the price of oil, what's going on with the price of labor, insurance, production, transportation, so many different elements to go into pricing that product.

"If that product goes over the $5.99 mark and it's now, say, $6.29 for Procter & Gamble to produce, they will simply not produce that product," Rulli, who runs a small chain of grocery stores in Ohio, told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"She is going to destroy the quality of life of the average American."

