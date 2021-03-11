Ric Grenell to Newsmax TV: VP Harris Taking Solo Calls From World Leaders 'Troubling'

President Joe Biden's position on China is weak, though the notion that Vice President Kamala Harris is taking the initial call from world leaders is troubling, says former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell.

Harris, who previously took calls alone with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after Biden put in a call to the leaders himself, on Tuesday spoke with the prime minister of Norway independent of Biden.

Harris' frequent solo calls indicate that she'll engage deeply in foreign policy, a move Grenell applauds.

''It would be better if Joe Biden wasn't making the policy when it came to China because we know exactly what his position is, which is a very weak position,'' Grenell said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's ''Chris Salcedo Show.''

''And so, I think the idea that Kamala Harris is learning about foreign policy is great. She should learn more and know more. And I welcome the step that she's taking. But the idea that she's taking the initial call from world leaders I think is troubling because these world leaders know Joe Biden. They knew him when he was the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and they'd like to talk to him. They usually want to talk to the leader, not the vice president and so not getting on the phone for the initial call I think sends a really dangerous message.''

One European ambassador told Politico that Harris ''will be seen by everyone as a potential president in waiting.

''Much more than in previous presidencies.

''The interest in her from outside is really about: Is she the future of the Democratic Party?'' an Asian ambassador told the news outlet. ''Biden in a way represents the traditional white male politician. And Vice President Harris is in many ways the future: female, blended family … But her policy views, they are still waiting to be shaped out.''

Harris has focused much of her political career on domestic issues but is taking some time to delve into foreign policy with Biden's encouragement. On Tuesday she participated in the first bilateral meeting of the new administration between the U.S. and China, an opportunity not given to Biden when he was VP from 2008-2016.

Biden developed relationships with world leaders during his 36 years as a senator and eight years as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

