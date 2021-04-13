Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax TV: Harris Not Visiting Border 'Unconscionable'

Throwing money at the border crisis, having nothing to say about the situation, and allowing illegal immigrants to enter the border without going through the proper asylum process is "unconscionable," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Newsmax TV.

Vice President Kamala Harris is "basically turning a blind eye, and she is silent on the situation at the border now," Blackburn said Tuesday during an appearance on "John Bachman Now."

"How can you be silent on the issue at the border when you're supposed to be in charge of it? You don't go, you don’t see, you don’t experience firsthand and basically, you have nothing to say.

"Now I will tell you this. I have for, since 2015, I have said we needed to have an envoy who would deal specifically with the issues in the Northern Triangle, and address the issues in these countries because when you talk with the leadership in these countries, they really do not want to be left to be beholden to the cartels or to the communists. What they would like to do is to have some independence, but just throwing money at the situation, having nothing to say about the situation, keeping the border open, and allowing the illegal aliens to enter the country without going through the proper asylum process is unconscionable."

Harris hasn't visited the border since President Joe Biden appointed her the point person on the crisis three weeks ago.

GOP lawmakers have urged Harris to visit as soon as possible.

"There is no substitute for seeing overcrowded migrant facilities in person and speaking directly with our border agents and officers who are dealing with this crisis on the human level every day," Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn., ranking member on the House Appropriations Committee's Homeland Security Subcommittee, wrote in a letter Tuesday to Harris.

Fleischmann added that lawmakers "are greatly concerned about the Biden administration's ability or willingness to respond to this humanitarian crisis when neither the President nor the Vice President has gone to the Southwest border to assess this crisis for themselves."

Blackburn visited the border in late March and told Bachman she saw firsthand how coyotes were exploiting the situation.

"The cartels are very sophisticated. They’re in Arizona – the Sinaloa cartel, El Chapo’s cartel runs that border. They’re responsible for half the drugs that come into this country," Blackburn said. "These guys are coming through, they're dressed in fatigues from head to toe, including the carpet shoes. Their backpacks are filled with drugs. And what are they doing? They’re trying to get over the I-8 or I-10.

"The cartels, very sophisticated, with outposts in place up on these mountains. They are radioing down to these guys, telling them where to go over to the Interstate. A car will stop, pick them up and then off they go to distribute their drugs, off they go for human trafficking, sex trafficking, bringing gangs into communities."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here