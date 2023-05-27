Liz Harrington to Newsmax: DeSantis 'Just Another Career Politician'

Former President Donald Trump’s spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Newsmax Saturday that rival 2024 GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is "just another career politician" who would not be able to get the country back on track.

"This guy is just another career politician, and the voters are very smart," Harrington said during "Saturday Report."

"They see through it. Ron DeSantis has run for four different offices in the last seven years. That's not someone who's looking to help the country — that is someone looking to boost his resume and get the next job."

Harrington said DeSantis has effectively been running for president the last several months with a "shadow campaign disguised as a book tour funded by [Fox Corporation and News Corp Chair] Rupert Murdoch."

DeSantis formally announced his campaign on a glitch-filled Twitter Spaces broadcast Wednesday.

He said in an interview this week that he thinks Trump is going in the "wrong direction" as a conservative, the Miami Herald reported Friday.

"I’ll tell you; I don’t know what happened to Donald Trump," DeSantis told Tennessee-based talk radio host Matt Murphy. "This is a different guy today than when he was running in 2015 and 2016. And I think the direction he’s going with his campaign is the wrong direction."

Harrington said that despite the DeSantis campaign launch, Trump’s large lead in the polls continues to grow, leaving the former president with little worries about winning the nomination.

"President Trump is not worried at all. He keeps calling out the truth," Harrington said. "He's not attacking [DeSantis] from the left or right. He's attacking him with the honest facts about his record, and President Trump has the record of accomplishments [in his] historic first term that is unmatched in American history. The American people want him back in the White House."

She also said Trump has been consistent and steady on what he believes the country needs to do, going back to the 1980s.

"President Trump has not changed his views at all. He's been consistent," she said. "You can look at him and clips from the 1980s and 1990s. He's saying the same thing about America being sold out by career politicians, by the globalists, by the so-called elites. He hasn't changed his positions at all."

