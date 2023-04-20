Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Trans Ideology 'Hurting Real People'

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Thursday that "there isn't a legitimate argument" in favor of allowing biological men to compete against biological women in sports and that transgender ideology is "hurting real people."

"What it is is we're living in an upside down world," Hageman said during an appearance on Newsmax's new show "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "You've got one of the major parties in this country who is attempting to destabilize who and what we are, and this is just one of the cogs in that wheel."

"Men and women are different," she continued. "Thank God that men and women are different! Throughout history, men and women have been different. We know the difference between men and women, and men are not women, and women are not men. It's just that simple."

Hageman said that the Democrats "take power and keep control" through a "hierarchy of victimhood" that is driving people crazy.

"This is a serious mental illness, and it's actually being spread by liberals, by leftists, by the Democrats," she said. "We're hurting real people, we're damaging young children for life, both psychologically as well as physically. This isn't the most important issue that we're facing as a country, but it's one of the most important issues we're facing as a culture, and we have to win this battle. The dishonesty associated with the whole trans ideology, the radical gender ideology, is wrong. It needs to be stopped."

Responding to Higbie's remarks that Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona can't even define what a woman is, Hageman said, "It's incredibly offensive and it just really underscores how radical the leftists in this country have become, and the people who are in positions of power."

"I would like to say that Joe Biden knows better, but I'm not sure that Joe Biden knows much right now," she said. "It's very clear that he is suffering from pretty severe dementia. So he's just a figurehead. It's the people behind him that are pushing this agenda."

The Wyoming congresswoman said that there are clear parallels between the current United States and the former Soviet Union.

"In the former Soviet republic, one of the things that people talk about is how difficult it was to live with the lies," she said. "But that's what communism and Marxism does: it makes you live with lies and how incredibly demoralizing that is. That's where we are. They believe that if they can convince us that boys can become girls and girls can become boys that we're going down a road that we don't want to go down number one, but, number two, is going to be very damaging for our society and for our young people."

