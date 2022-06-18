Harriet Hageman to Newsmax: Cheney Ignoring Wyoming by Pursuing Jan. 6

Attorney Harriet Hageman, who is running for the seat currently held by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., told Newsmax that Cheney is pursuing the Jan. 6 hearings at the expense of representing her constituents.

"People are livid, and people are embarrassed," Hageman said of Cheney's representation of Wyoming on "Wake Up America."

"The fact is, Wyoming only has one congressional seat, and we need to make it count. We need to have someone that represents our interests, our values, and our agenda. We never sent Liz Cheney to Washington D.C. to be the judge and jury of President Trump and his supporters."

"It's absolutely crazy when you're a real attorney as I am; that is absolutely abhorrent to think that we could have a hearing or a trial that's going down this road," Hageman said, calling the Jan. 6 hearings a "Soviet show trial."

Hagman says, if elected, she would "expose and to try to block and stop the radical Biden agenda," at the same time mentioning inflation and the high price of gas as critical aspects. She added that the United States should focus on producing more energy domestically.

According to a recent survey from June 6, Cheney is trailing behind Hageman in the GOP primary 28% to 56%. The survey was conducted on behalf of a Hageman-backed super PAC, Wyoming Values.

In a Washington Post report, Cheney said, in regard to Jan. 6., that she has a "huge respect for the voters of Wyoming, so I think that I owe them the truth, and I owe them honesty about how important this is."

Wyoming's primary is slated for Aug. 16.