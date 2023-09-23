Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Garland's Testimony Never 'Rang True'

Even though Attorney General Merrick Garland this week tried repeatedly to convince members of the House Judiciary Committee that he has a hands-off approach with special counsel David Weiss and his investigation into Hunter Biden, "none of it rang true," Rep. Harriet Hageman said on Newsmax Saturday.

"He was being so careful in terms of how he answered our questions," the Wyoming Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda." "It just absolutely made no sense ... I do not think that Merrick Garland was able to convince any one of us that the White House and the DOJ [Department of Justice] have not been working together to protect both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden."

Garland insisted in his testimony that Weiss, a U.S. attorney from Delaware, had the sole authority to bring charges against Hunter Biden; but Hageman said she thinks there were times during his testimony that he committed perjury.

"This man is doing everything he can to try to run interference for Joe Biden," she said. "Once the dam breaks and it is breaking right now, as we're seeing these whistleblowers come through with some extremely significant accusations about what happened with the IRS and DOJ."

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee are also still trying to get "5,000 emails" that are in the National Archives and Records Administration showing that "Joe went with the job," said Hageman.

"Biden was the author of [emails] where he was using a pseudonym," she added. "We do know that at least in one of those, he was engaging in official business and copying Hunter Biden on a matter related to Ukraine. So there has been a lot of dishonesty coming out of the White House, and Merrick Garland was not a good witness last week."

The House impeachment inquiry into Biden starts this week. Hageman said the Judiciary, Ways and Means, and Oversight committees will be going "step by step" to demonstrate how the president was not only aware of his son's activities in Ukraine and China when he was vice president, but "he actually facilitated them."

"The corruption is just absolutely horrific," she said.

