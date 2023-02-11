Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Left Prefers Censorship To Competition

Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., told Newsmax on Saturday that liberals, including big media companies like AT&T and DirecTV, are silencing conservative voices like Newsmax and OAN because they can't compete in the marketplace of ideas.

"The reason that they're attempting to silence ... the conservative voice is because they cannot compete in the marketplace of ideas," Hageman said during "Saturday Report." "What we're seeing is that the left, the liberals, the Democrats, the liberal media are making the decision that they know they can't compete with us in terms of our ideas, so they have to silence our voices. It's not just that they may disagree with us. It's that they know that if the American people are exposed to conservative thought, they're going to agree."

DirecTV and its parent company AT&T dropped Newsmax from its satellite television lineup last month, claiming the move was because of a carriage fee dispute.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, however, said on the network's website that the move was because of the political views expressed on the conservative network, similar to when it dropped the conservative One America News outlet from its lineup in April.

Hageman, who sits on the House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, said there will likely be hearings on the issue and that the companies are going to have to testify as to why they are trying to silence conservatives on their respective platforms.

"I don't think that there's going to be any question that we're going to be calling these people in and asking them why they are doing this to OAN and to Newsmax — frankly, to anyone who is right of the radical left," she said.

Four GOP senators have responded by sending the companies a letter asking why the service dropped Newsmax and OAN and telling them to preserve documents relating to the decisions for possible future hearings.

"We are deeply disturbed by DirecTV's recent decision to drop the conservative news network Newsmax. This decision harms millions of Texans, South Carolinians, Utahns, and Arkansans and removes important viewing choices for millions of Americans across our nation," read the letter from Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Mike Lee of Utah. "It appears that this decision may be the latest example of big business suppressing politically disfavored speech at the behest of liberal Democrats."

