Rep. Hageman to Newsmax: Can't Compare Mayorkas, Trump Impeachments

There would have been "blowback" if House Republicans had not pushed forward with impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, but there is no comparison between charging him and the "clearly political" impeachments Democrats staged against former President Donald Trump, Rep. Harriet Hageman told Newsmax on Sunday.

"The American people are absolutely fed up with what is going on with this administration, specifically with what's happening on both our southern and northern borders," the Wyoming Republican, one of the House impeachment managers against Mayorkas, told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "They are demanding that we act, that we do something, that we hold folks accountable for allowing over 11 million illegal aliens to invade our country over the last three years."

Mayorkas, she added, had to be held accountable and was "appropriately impeached under our Constitution."

But Hageman said she would never compare the Mayorkas impeachment to the two attempted impeachments of former President Donald Trump, as those were "so clearly political."

"They were so clearly done by the Democrats with absolutely no legal or constitutional reason," she said. "That is not the situation we're dealing with here. We're dealing with someone who has not only ignored the law but intentionally and willfully violated it."

She acknowledged there "may be some truth" to contentions that Mayorkas' replacement under the Biden administration, will follow his actions, but said she believes that "most people recognize" that President Joe Biden is "not in control."

"He is suffering from pretty severe dementia, so I would argue that Mayorkas is carrying out his own agenda and the agenda of the 'open borders' crowd," said Hageman. "This is intentional, willful violation of the law of the United States of America, the laws as passed by Congress."

She also accused Mayorkas of committing perjury with his testimony to the House Judiciary Committee.

"What was so stunning is to listen to this man spend hour after hour after hour lying about what he has been doing," said Hageman. "This man has lied repeatedly, and I would say that the American people are demanding that he be held accountable for his violation of the law and the consequences and the negative active at the negative actions that have resulted in his refusal to adhere to the law."

