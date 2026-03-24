DOJ's Dhillon to Newsmax: Illegal Voting 'Absolutely Happens'

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department, told Newsmax on Tuesday that voter fraud is happening no matter how much Democrats try to deny it.

Dhillon dismissed claims by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., that the SAVE America Act would disenfranchise millions of Americans, especially women, who would struggle to get ID and be eligible to vote.

"This is not really a problem for any American," Dhillon said on "Ed Henry The Big Take." "Every American can go and get an ID. It's really not difficult."

"States that have required ID to vote have also made it free for people to be able to get IDs at the state level," Dhillon said.

"This is a red herring. It's just kind of fake scaremongering."

The Justice Department, through its investigations, has found numerous instances of illegal voting, Dhillon said.

"We've only been able to cleanse with the help of cooperative states between 55 and 60 million voter records so far, but we've referred tens of thousands of potential illegal aliens to our federal officials to further investigate," Dhillon said.

"Every time you have one of these cases, you want to make sure you're interviewing people and making sure there isn't a common name or something like that, so we aren't going after the wrong person," Dhillon added.

"But once we're through with that, I think you're going to find there are quite a few people who are on the rolls illegally and who voted," Dhillon continued.

"And Democrats do tell us that never happens. And it absolutely happens," she said.

Dhillon also praised Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco for seizing half a million ballots from last November's vote on redrawing California's congressional maps.

"It's very refreshing to see local law enforcement take action on these types of issues," Dhillon said.

"Too often everyone runs to the federal government, asks us to be the police of everything, but actually this type of thing should be investigated by local law enforcement.

"I look forward to seeing what the sheriff and lawyers there find out," Dhillon continued.

"It is important that we have high confidence of all citizens in the outcome of our elections. And how can you have that when we're not allowed to ask questions?" she stated.

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