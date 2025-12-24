Harmeet Dhillon to Newsmax: Whites Protected by Employment Discrimination Laws

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon told Newsmax on Wednesday that Minneapolis Public Schools will learn they cannot discriminate against white people.

The Department of Justice's civil rights division, which Dhillon leads, is suing Minneapolis Public Schools, accusing them of imposing race-, sex-, and national origin-based preferences in hiring, layoffs, reassignments, and reinstatements in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

Dhillon noted on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," that it has always been against the law to discriminate based on skin color, even against white people.

"The Department of Justice was never run before by an administration that cared about protecting the rights of all Americans," Dhillon said.

"And yes, white Americans and men are protected by our employment discrimination laws."

The complaint filed by DOJ says that since July 2021, the district has enforced collective bargaining provisions that intentionally favor "underrepresented" teachers — defined as Black, Indigenous, and other people of color — over white and Asian teachers.

According to the lawsuit, the 2021-2023 and 2023-2025 collective bargaining agreements required Minneapolis administrators to override standard seniority rules during layoffs and involuntary reassignments when a teacher was deemed "underrepresented."

In those cases, district officials were instructed to skip the protected teacher and instead excess or reassign a "nonunderrepresented" teacher with more seniority.

"When we see egregious examples like paint-by-numbers and color-by-numbers, hiring in Chicago and Minneapolis, we open investigations," Dhillon said.

"When we gather the evidence; we file lawsuits," she added.

"This is a very clear case of not only disparate impact run amok but the types of affirmative action we are not having anymore in this country."

"Disparate impact, DEI, that's all over from the federal government's perspective," Dhillon concluded.

