Hanson to Newsmax: FBI Subpoena Refusal Shows Biden Scandal 'Irrefutable'

Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson told Newsmax Friday that the FBI's refusal to answer a Congressional subpoena for information relating to President Joe Biden and his family's overseas business dealings show the evidence of scandal is "irrefutable."

"I think the permanent administrative state, FBI, CIA., and the left, understand that this is irrefutable, and this is a scandal in the Biden family," Hanson said during "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Friday. "The [Biden] syndicate is probably the most corrupt political family in the 20th and 21st centuries."

The House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena to the FBI last week requiring the agency to turn over a file that could show Joe Biden taking bribes while serving as vice president, by noon on Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

In response, the agency said in a May 10 letter it would not immediately give the committee the information due to concerns about its verifiability.

"Information from confidential human sources is unverified and, by definition, incomplete," the Post reported FBI Acting Assistant Director for Congressional Affairs Christopher Dunham, who also argued that informant reports must also be kept private to protect sources, writing in the letter.

"As is clear from the name itself, confidentiality is definitional to the FBI's Confidential Human Source program."

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., slammed the agency for not complying with the subpoena.

"It's clear from the FBI's response that the unclassified record the Oversight Committee subpoenaed exists, but they are refusing to provide it to the Committee," the Post reported that Comer said.

Hanson said the issue is existential for the permanent administrative state, and a problem because it would lead to Biden leaving office.

"In a rational world, [Biden] would have to step down, or he'd be impeached and convicted," Hanson said. "Because this evidence is going to be overwhelming. Even the little leaks that are occurring, it's overwhelming."

The file being sought by the committee is claimed by whistleblowers as containing evidence that Biden and his family received money for making policy decisions while vice president during the administration of former President Barack Obama, the Post reported.

"[The FBI] don't know what to do with it. For them, it's out of mind, out of thought. 'We can't deal with that and we're not going to discuss it, because once we go down that road and give any little date daylight that we're going to be serious, nonpartisan investigators, the whole thing is going to collapse.' It's a rotten edifice, and it's simply going to collapse, and they can't do that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!