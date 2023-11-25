Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: Hamas Must No Longer 'Lay Their Dirty Hands' on Israelis

Israel is still living the nightmare of Oct. 7, and Hamas is getting back terrorists for hostages in an unfair exchange that exposes the dichotomy of the peaceful state of Israel and murderous terrorist ideologues, Israel government spokeswoman Tal Heinrich told Newsmax.

"We want to be able to tell these Israeli children that Hamas will never, ever again lay their dirty hands on them; they will never kidnap them again and never rain missiles on their communities; we want to tell them that they're safe right now," Heinrich told "Saturday Report." "I don't think we can 100% tell them that they're safe, because Hamas is still in power in the Gaza Strip.

"And it is important on this day where we have a humanitarian pause in the fighting in Gaza to mention that we will accomplish both goals of this operation: One to bring back all the hostages home, this is not enough; and second, we will eradicate this pure evil called Hamas in Gaza."

The fact Israel is giving back terrorists for innocent hostages further expose the terrorist ideology, Heinrich added to host Rita Cosby.

"There is no equivalency here," Heinrich said. "Israel is getting back women, mothers who were forcibly removed from their communities, from their homes, taken into Gaza by Hamas, mass terrorists with their children. Some of them had their husbands being murdered, their husbands were taking hostage as well. Their communities were totally shattered.

"And in exchanges as per the deal, we are releasing prisoners, some of them attempted to stab Israelis, attempted to throw Molotov cocktails in Israel. They wanted to kill Israelis. So these are the people that we are releasing in exchange because we are so committed to this principle that as a nation, we are leaving nobody behind."

Hamas has admitted it seeks the death of Israel, even at the expense of innocent civilians in Gaza.

"The enemies that were fighting against, what's their principal? Hamas say that – they openly say that – they want to sacrifice the Palestinian population of Gaza to reach their sick goal of obliterating the Jewish state," she concluded. "And I can tell you that we hope, definitely we hope, to see the process that we saw [Friday] successfully repeating today, and I can tell you that back home in Israel people are watching glued to their TV screens, watching images and sobbing, really sobbing.

"We are still living in the Oct. 7 moment today."

