×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: hamas | israel | hostages | barbarians | dov hikind | victims | terrorists

Dov Hikind to Newsmax: Victims of Hamas Family Abduction Show the 'Barbarians'

By    |   Wednesday, 08 November 2023 08:39 PM EST

The Har sisters, whose four members of their Israeli family and their father were kidnapped, show the Hamas terrorists are "barbarians," Americans Against Antisemitism Founder Dov Hikind told Newsmax.

"When you realize, you know, when your father is missing — he's not here anymore — when you actually face the person, and people listen, you begin to understand the tragedy, you begin to understand the barbarians we're dealing with," Hikind told Wednesday's "American Agenda."

Their family has been missing for a month and the Hars came to the United States because "they know that the people of this country care and that people will react."

"You know, it's also something that's extremely important just for them to be with people who will express their love toward them, and that's exactly what happened," Hikind said.

"I have kids, and I have grandchildren, but I now have two daughters — two new daughters."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The Har sisters, whose four members of their Israeli family and their father were kidnapped, show the Hamas terrorists are "barbarians," Americans Against Antisemitism Founder Dov Hikind told Newsmax.
hamas, israel, hostages, barbarians, dov hikind, victims, terrorists
201
2023-39-08
Wednesday, 08 November 2023 08:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved