Dov Hikind to Newsmax: Victims of Hamas Family Abduction Show the 'Barbarians'

The Har sisters, whose four members of their Israeli family and their father were kidnapped, show the Hamas terrorists are "barbarians," Americans Against Antisemitism Founder Dov Hikind told Newsmax.

"When you realize, you know, when your father is missing — he's not here anymore — when you actually face the person, and people listen, you begin to understand the tragedy, you begin to understand the barbarians we're dealing with," Hikind told Wednesday's "American Agenda."

Their family has been missing for a month and the Hars came to the United States because "they know that the people of this country care and that people will react."

"You know, it's also something that's extremely important just for them to be with people who will express their love toward them, and that's exactly what happened," Hikind said.

"I have kids, and I have grandchildren, but I now have two daughters — two new daughters."

