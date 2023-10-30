Dov Hikind to Newsmax: Erase Hamas From the Earth

Founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, Dov Hikind, decried to Newsmax on Monday the atrocities perpetrated by the terror group Hamas.

Speaking on the group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Hikind told "American Agenda" that for Hamas, "there's only one solution, and that is the eradication of these monsters. They must be removed from the face of the earth, and that's exactly what the [Israeli Defense Forces] is going to do."

According to the The Associated Press, on Monday, Israeli forces pushed deeper into Gaza, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire. According to Reuters, a cease-fire was called by a Hamas official for the release of Israeli hostages.

Speaking on the hostages abducted by Hamas, Hikind added, "Think of the parents who, you know, the families that lost members of their family. Think of the people that were kidnapped.

"Again men, women, and children. The youngest is a 2-1/2-year-old child. Who would kidnap a 2-1/2-year-old child? And who would kidnap elderly people? You know, it is shocking and beyond belief, you know. The more educated individuals are in this country — you go to Harvard — you go to Columbia — you are a supporter of monsters."

